Sandoval (7-10) picked up the win in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw generated 34 called or swinging strikes among his 107 pitches, and the only blemish on Sandoval's final line came on a Francisco Lindor solo shot in the third inning. Sandoval has given up two earned runs or less in six of seven starts since the All-Star break, posting a 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 39:23 K:BB through 37.1 innings over that stretch. He lines up to face a choice opponent in his next outing, which is likely to come next weekend in Oakland.