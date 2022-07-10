Sandoval (3-4) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 10 and walking two over 6.1 innings.

Sandoval did everything he could to keep the Angels in the game, but his offense gave him no support and he took the loss. He did earn a quality start, his seventh of the year. The lefty threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes in the game. This comes one game after he allowed five runs in five innings, so it appears that Sandoval is back on track. He will take a 2.95 ERA into his next outing.