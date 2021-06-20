Sandoval (2-2) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine in 5.2 innings. He earned the win Saturday versus Detroit.

Sandoval got into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning, and southpaw was pulled with two outs in the frame as Detroit had a sequence of four right-handed hitters due up. He has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season. The southpaw has a 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 39 innings. He's now started his last six appearances -- it appears Sandoval has solidified a spot in the rotation. He projects to face Tampa Bay next weekend.