Sandoval gave up one hit and three walks while striking out nine through five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Sandoval came out dealing, registering 20 swinging strikes in his 84 pitches. Sandoval was removed before facing the lineup for a third time despite his success and will likely be used in a similar fashion going forward. The 22-year-old has a 5.24 ERA with a 1.48 WHIP through five appearances. Sandoval is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.