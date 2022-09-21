Sandoval (6-9) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Rangers.

Sandoval has been fairly effective lately, as this was his ninth straight start of two or fewer earned runs. The four walks matched his season high, a mark he's reached five times in 25 starts this year. The southpaw is now at a 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 141:57 K:BB through 137.1 innings. Sandoval is tentatively projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.