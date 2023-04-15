Sandoval did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in a 5-3 loss against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

Sandoval's six strikeouts were a season high, but he couldn't get through the fourth, as his pitch count climbed to 90 after walking his third batter of the game with two outs. Both of the runs on his ledger were unearned due to errors from Luis Rengifo and Anthony Rendon, so his ERA dropped to 1.23 through three starts. Sandoval's next start is tentatively scheduled during next week's four-game set versus Oakland.