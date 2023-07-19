Sandoval (5-7) allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over 7.1 innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Yankees.

Sandoval's control issues popped up again, but he was able to counter it by allowing little dangerous contact. The only run against him was Gleyber Torres' solo home run in the third inning. Sandoval gave up 12 runs (11 earned) over 15 innings across his last three starts before the All-Star break. He's now at a 4.16 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 77:39 K:BB through 93 innings over 17 starts this season. The southpaw is projected to make his next start on the road in Detroit.