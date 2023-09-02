Sandoval (7-11) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Sandoval was cruising until a troublesome fourth inning saw Oakland rally for all five runs on his line. It's the third time he's given up five-plus runs over his last four starts, but this is the first time since June 29 that he's surrendered five or more earned runs. The southpaw is at a 4.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 112:62 K:BB through 126.2 innings across 24 starts this season, failing to replicate his performance from 2022 when he posted a 2.91 ERA in 148.2 innings. Sandoval is lined up for a difficult home start versus the Orioles next week.