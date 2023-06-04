Sandoval (3-5) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.

Sandoval gave up a run in each of the first and third frames before enduring a rough fourth. He began that inning by striking out Jake Meyers before the Astros tagged him for four straight singles. That resulted in Sandoval getting the hook, and he was charged with three runs after his departure when Jacob Webb surrendered an Alex Bregman grand slam. This was Sandoval's fourth straight loss and his shortest outing of the campaign, while the six runs were the most he has given up in an appearance this season. The southpaw was a popular preseason fantasy sleeper, but he's been inconsistent so far, posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 40:25 K:BB over 58.2 innings.