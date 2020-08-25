Sandoval (0-4) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Monday. He struck out one.

Sandoval allowed a pair of runs in the second inning, and then got into a jam in the third inning that allowed the Astros to score three more times. His 2.2 innings pitched was his shortest start of the year. He now has a 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across 22.2 innings this season. Sandoval lines up to face the Mariners on Saturday in his next start.