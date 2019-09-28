Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Stuck with loss Friday
Sandoval (0-4) allowed one run on two hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Astros. He struck out three batters.
Sandoval's only mistake was a second-inning solo shot from Alex Bregman. Sandoval has found it hard to end up on the right side of decisions given his limited innings, as he's only pitched long enough to qualify for a win twice. The 22-year-old will end the season with a 5.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 42 strikeouts over 39.1 innings.
