Sandoval suffered a left calf strain during Sunday's start against the Dodgers.
Sandoval only lasted 2.2 innings during his final start of the regular season Sunday before he was removed with his injury. Barring any setbacks, the injury is unlikely to impact the southpaw's availability for spring training.
