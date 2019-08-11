Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Surrenders four Sunday
Sandoval yielded four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.
Sandoval was spotted a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the second inning, but he's surrender one in the second, two in the fourth and another in the fifth before exiting with a one-run deficit. Sunday marked just the second big-league start of Sandoval's career, and it still remains unclear if he'll continue to remain in the Angels' starting rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Listed as Sunday's starter•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Solid in MLB debut•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Promoted ahead of debut•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: To work as bulk reliever•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Joining Angels for MLB debut•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Heading to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...