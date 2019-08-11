Sandoval yielded four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Sandoval was spotted a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the second inning, but he's surrender one in the second, two in the fourth and another in the fifth before exiting with a one-run deficit. Sunday marked just the second big-league start of Sandoval's career, and it still remains unclear if he'll continue to remain in the Angels' starting rotation moving forward.