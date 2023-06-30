Sandoval (4-7) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 5 innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Most of the damage against Sandoval came in the third inning, where he allowed six runs on six hits. The 26-year-old left-hander has struggled lately, pitching to a 7.46 ERA through five starts in June. Overall, Sandoval now sports a 4.69 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 65:32 K:BB in 15 starts (80.2 innings) this season. Sandoval will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in San Diego.