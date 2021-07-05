Sandoval allowed two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out seven over five innings Sunday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Sandoval was lucky to surrender only two runs after walking a season-high five batters Sunday. Three of his walks came in the first inning but he was able to strike out DJ Stewart to get out of trouble. Both runs against him came in the sixth inning. Austin Hays led off with a single and then Sandoval walked Trey Mancini which put an end to his day. Both runners would end up scoring off the bat of Luis Urias as part of a four-run inning for the Orioles. The 24-year-old owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB over 49 innings and lines up for a start in Seattle next weekend.