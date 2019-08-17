Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Takes first major-league loss
Sandoval (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings, striking out three and taking the loss Friday versus the White Sox.
Sandoval got into trouble in the third inning, allowing a pair of runs, and another run scored on his watch in the fourth inning. The 22-year-old now has a 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 14 innings in the majors, with a 15:7 K:BB. He's penciled in for Wednesday's road start against the Rangers.
