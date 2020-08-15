Sandoval (0-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers. He allowed five runs (four earned) in six hits and two walks while fanning five across six innings.

Sandoval was coming off two decent appearances, but he was unable to tame the Dodgers lineup in this one and, as such, he dropped his second consecutive start. Sandoval has given up seven earned runs in 16 innings across his first three starts, and he will aim to bounce back in his next start, set for Aug. 19 on the road against the Giants.