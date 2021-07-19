Sandoval (2-4) took the loss Sunday against Seattle, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

The 24-year-old went seven innings and threw 114 pitches, both career highs, but was undone by a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot by Ty France in the fifth inning that broke the game open. Sandoval has flashed dominant stuff in 2021 and has fanned 51 hitters over his last seven starts dating back to the start of June. He owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 68:25 K:BB in in 63 innings overall this season.