Sandoval (0-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 across six innings, taking the loss Sunday to the Mariners.

Sandoval surrendered a home run by Donovan Walton to lead off the third inning. Prior to his ten strikeout performance, Sandoval only totaled four punchouts twice. The 24-year-old has a 3.95 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. He has posted a quality start in his last three outings. The Angels have rocked a six-man rotation at times and Sandoval has been in and out of the rotation.