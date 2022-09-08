Sandoval allowed one run on six hits and one walk over five innings but did not factor in the decision against Detroit on Wednesday. He struck out four batters.

Sandoval was solid in the outing, giving up only one run on a Spencer Torkelson homer. The lefty hurler did labor somewhat with 87 pitches over five innings, but he was in line for the win until the Tigers staged a ninth-inning comeback. Sandoval has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his past seven starts, posting a 1.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB across 43 innings during that stretch.