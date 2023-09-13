Sandoval (7-13) allowed eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Sandoval got no support in the 8-0 defeat, as the Angels mustered just four hits. He gave up three runs in the first inning and then five more over the fourth and fifth frames. The one positive was that Sandoval didn't walk a batter for the first time since June 10. The southpaw is at a 4.48 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 119:66 K:BB through 136.2 innings over 26 starts. He's projected for a tough road outing at Tampa Bay next week.