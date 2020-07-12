Sandoval threw a bullpen session Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Sandoval is a little behind the rest of his teammates as he was late reporting to camp for undisclosed reasons, but it's good to know he is at least throwing and ramping up. Sandoval seems likely to open the year in a six-man rotation, although he may not be stretched out enough to have an unrestricted workload in his first start of the season.
