Sandoval allowed five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five shutout innings in Thursday's loss to Oakland. He did not factor in the decision.

Sandoval was called upon for a spot start after Shohei Ohtani experienced transportation issues that would have affected his usual game-day routine. The 24-year-old Sandoval performed excellently on short notice, but Oakland's Chris Bassitt was better with a two-hit shutout Thursday. Through six games (three starts), Sandoval has a 3.80 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 17:10 K:BB across 21.1 innings. He'll likely fill a multi-inning relief role going forward.