Sandoval (6-8) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels fell 5-1 to Atlanta, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The lefty wasn't exactly sharp, throwing only 53 of 90 pitches for strikes, but Sandoval was mostly able to escape trouble and limit the damage. Unfortunately, he was out-dueled by Spencer Strider. Sandoval has been tagged for two runs or less in four straight starts since the beginning of July, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over that stretch despite a lackluster 19:13 K:BB through 22.1 innings. He'll look for a better result in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Giants.