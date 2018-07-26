Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Traded to Angels

Sandoval was dealt to the Angels in exchange for Martin Maldonado on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

In addition, the Angels received international bonus pool money. Sandoval was moved up to the High-A level in late June, where he's logged a 2.74 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 26 strikeouts across 23 innings of work. The 21-year-old holds a career 3.88 ERA over 215.2 innings in the minors, which is made up of 52 appearances (38 starts). He will likely continue his 2018 campaign with the Angels' High-A affiliate.