Sandoval (elbow) underwent successful surgery to repair the UCL in his left elbow Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval was diagnosed with a high-grade flexor tear and a torn UCL in his left elbow after departing early from his start against the Dodgers on June 21. The left-hander is expected to miss at least one year of action due to the injury. Per Bollinger, the Angels haven't yet announced whether Sandoval had an internal brace procedure as part of his surgery.