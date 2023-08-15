Sandoval (6-9) yielded five runs (four earned) on four hits and six walks over 2.2 innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Rangers.

Sandoval allowed two runs in the second inning followed by three more in the third and struggled with his command all night. He gave up two or fewer runs in five straight starts before Monday's hiccup. His ERA climbed to 4.09 with a lackluster 98:52 K:BB through 112.1 frames. Sandoval is currently lined up to face the Reds at home in his next outing.