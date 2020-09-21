Sandoval tossed 4.1 innings against Texas on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Starter Julio Teheran was lifted before recording an out in the second inning, leaving the Angels bullpen to navigate through the remainder of the contest. Sandoval assumed the largest load, throwing 62 pitches and striking out a season-high seven batters. He did yield a long ball -- as he has in each of his seven appearances this season -- but the solo shot accounted for the only run the Rangers could muster against him. Sandoval is settling into a long-relief role for the Halos after struggling as a starter earlier in the campaign.