Sandoval tossed 79 pitches in a minor-league game Sunday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Sandoval spent time this spring pitching for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, notably holding eventual champions Japan scoreless over 4.1 innings in a semifinal matchup. The southpaw appears to be pretty well ramped up for the regular season, as he followed his 79-pitch outing Sunday by doing some additional throwing in the bullpen. Sandoval is tentatively slated to start the Angels' second game of the campaign, April 1 in Oakland.
More News
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Starting in WBC semifinal•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Inks one-year deal•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Ends season on high note•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Rough second inning•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Solid against Guardians•