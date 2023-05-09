Sandoval did not factor in the decision against Houston on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out two batters.

Sandoval had a rough third inning, allowing four straight two-out hits that resulted in three Houston runs. The southpaw bounced back from there, allowing just one more run and two more hits the rest of the way. Sandoval struck out only two batters -- the third time this season he's fanned that few in a start -- but didn't walk anybody and completed six innings for the third time on the campaign. His 26:15 K:BB across 37 innings isn't very attractive, but he's given up just three homers and has a tolerable 3.41 ERA overall.