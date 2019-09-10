Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Yields three earned in loss
Sandoval (0-3) took the loss against the Indians on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 3.1 innings, striking out four and walking two as the Angels fell 6-2.
Sandoval didn't have his best stuff in this contest, with most of the damage against him coming on a two-run homer he served up to Jason Kipnis in the second inning. The 22-year-old has a respectable 34:13 K:BB across 29 innings, but his 5.28 ERA is unimpressive and he's also on a pitch count limit, meaning he shouldn't be expected to work deep enough into games to qualify for decisions.
