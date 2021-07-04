Gosselin went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Gosselin knocked in a run in the first inning on a fielder's choice and singled in the fifth frame, scoring Jared Walsh. He was the only player in the game to have multiple RBI. The 32-year-old is batting .385 over his last 10 games, with a pair of homers and seven RBI in that stretch. Although he has just 103 plate appearances to this point, he is having one of his best hitting seasons of his career, slashing .319/.379/.468.