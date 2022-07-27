Gosselin will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll make his fourth consecutive start at the hot corner and appears to have settled in as the Angels' primary option at the position while Anthony Rendon (wrist) is done for the season and while Matt Duffy (back) is on the 10-day injured list. Luis Rengifo has experience at third base, but the Angels have shown a preference to keep him in the lineup at either second base or shortstop while Andrew Velazquez and Michael Stefanic vie for work at the other middle-infield spot. Gosselin has gone 1-for-13 with a walk in his first four games for the Angels since being claimed off waivers from Atlanta, so he'll likely need to raise his performance at the plate to stick in a starting role once Duffy is deemed ready to return from the IL.