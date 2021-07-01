Gosselin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored Wednesday in an 11-8 victory versus the Yankees.

Gosselin got the Angels off to a fast start with a two-run blast to right field in the first inning. The impact of the long ball seemed to lose its oomph after New York plated seven runs in the bottom of the frame, but the Angels stormed back with seven ninth-inning runs to take the victory. Gosselin has begun to emerge as a key piece in the Angels' offense due to a standout June during which he slashed .419/.471/.613 with two homers and six RBI across 31 plate appearances.