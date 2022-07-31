Gosselin (head) will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Though Gosselin exited Saturday's 9-7 win after being drilled in the head by a pitch, interim manager Phil Nevin said after the contest that the 33-year-old infielder was feeling "OK," per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Nevin's comments as well as Gosselin's inclusion in the lineup for the series finale implies that he passed all concussion testing administered following his departure from Saturday's contest.