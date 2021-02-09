Gosselin signed a minor-league deal which includes an invitation to big-league camp with the Angels on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The veteran utility man had one of the best seasons of his career with the Phillies last season, though his .250/.324/.402 slash line in 39 games still wasn't anything particularly special. If he can continue to produce a batting line close to league average while filling in nearly everywhere on the diamond, however, he'll stand a good chance of at least locking up a bench spot. Even if that happens, there's little fantasy upside in a 32-year-old with a career 81 wRC+.