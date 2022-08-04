Gosselin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels appear to be moving away from Gosselin as their everyday third baseman, as the 33-year-old finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Paul Blackburn) for the second day in a row. Luis Rengifo filled in at third base in Wednesday's 3-1 loss, but it'll be Jose Rojas that mans the hot corner Thursday. Since being claimed off waivers from Atlanta on July 18, Gosselin has gone 4-for-29 with one walk and 10 strikeouts.