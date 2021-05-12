Gosselin will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Astros.

Gosselin and Jose Rojas have both been able to pick up regular work in the infield of late with Anthony Rendon (knee) and Jose Iglesias (back) missing time with injuries. Iglesias is returning to the lineup Wednesday, so Gosselin may now have to fend off Rojas for playing time at third base while Rendon remains on the IL. Gosselin has gone 4-for-9 with a double and a walk while starting in each of the previous three games at the hot corner.