Gosselin went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Gosselin drilled a solo shot off Matt Wisler in the eighth inning to put the Angels on top. It was just his second homer of the year and first since May 20. The veteran utilityman raised his season OPS to .862 with seven extra-base hits in 33 games. Gosselin has gone 8-for-14 (.571) over his last six appearances.