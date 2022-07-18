The Angels claimed Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After being designated for assignment by Atlanta a week ago, Gosselin will move on to the organization with whom he spent the 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old ended up seeing considerable playing time for the Angels last season, logging 373 plate appearances while slashing .261/.314/.362 with seven home runs and four stolen bases. Gosselin will likely be ticketed for a utility role, with his ability to play both corner-outfield spots as well as three infield positions providing the Angels with some added versatility off the bench.