Gosselin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After going 10-for-44 (.227 average) with one home run and seven RBI while starting each of the past 10 games in left field in place of the injured Justin Upton (back), Gosselin will retreat to the bench in favor of Taylor Ward. With the Angels recently bringing in Adam Eaton and Ward seemingly secure in an everyday role in at least one of the corner-outfield spots, Gosselin's days as a lineup regular could be numbered.