Iglesias (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and took the loss against Houston on Friday. He blew a save opportunity and recorded just two outs.

Iglesias was tasked with protecting a 4-2 lead in the 10th inning but was drilled for three hits, including a walkoff single by Robel Garcia. The 31-year-old now owns a 7.71 ERA and is 2-for-4 in save opportunities.