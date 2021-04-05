Iglesias was credited with a win after blowing a save in Sunday's 7-4 victory over the White Sox. He recorded five outs and gave up an unearned run on one hit while striking out two.

Iglesias entered the contest in the eighth inning and was able to record the final two outs of the frame, but he wasn't able to preserve a 4-3 lead heading into the ninth. After he hit Nick Madrigal with a pitch, Adam Eaton hit a one-out grounder back to Iglesias, who made an errant throw to third base that allowed Madrigal to score the tying run. Fortunately, Jared Walsh was able to bail Iglesias out in the bottom of the ninth with a walkoff, three-run blast off Matt Foster. Considering that Iglesias was used three times in the Angels' four-game season-opening series with Chicago, he may not be available out of the bullpen Monday against the Astros.