Iglesias gave up a solo home run while striking out two batters in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his 17th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander has served up nine homers in 39.1 innings this year, but at least on Tuesday it didn't affect the final outcome. Despite his issues keeping the ball in the park, Iglesias still has a respectable 3.66 ERA on the season thanks to an elite 0.89 WHIP and 60:7 K:BB.