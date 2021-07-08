Iglesias struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Boston.

After allowing a solo home run in each of his last two outings, Iglesias was able to put together a clean effort for his 18th save. The 31-year-old has a 3.57 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 63:7 K:BB across 40.1 innings this season. He's also collected a 6-3 record and three blown saves in 36 appearances, but he appears to have a strong grip on the closer role for the Angels. Iglesias has pitched on five of seven days in July, but he should be available if needed once the Angels open their three-game series in Seattle on Friday.