Iglesias earned a save against the Guardians on Monday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Iglesias had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning, and he set Cleveland down without issue, needing just seven pitches to retire three batters. The veteran closer has been nearly lights out across seven appearances this season, allowing only one run on two hits while registering an 8:0 K:BB across seven innings.