The Reds traded Iglesias and cash to the Angels on Monday in exchange for reliever Noe Ramirez and a player to be named later or cash.

Iglesias served as the Reds' primary closer for the better part of the last four seasons, accruing 100 saves to go with a 2.95 ERA and 11.0 K/9 over that stretch. The 30-year-old looks like the early favorite to open the upcoming season as the Angels' closer, especially after the Halos unsuccessfully cycled through a number of ninth-inning options during the 2020 campaign. As part of the deal, Cincinnati is expected to cover some of the $9.13 million Iglesias is owed in 2021, the final year of his contract.