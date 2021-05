Iglesias allowed a hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday to earn a save over the Athletics.

Iglesias came in with a runner on second and two outs in the eighth but got finished off the game with relative ease. He's now converted seven straight save opportunities and has nine saves on the year. The 31-year-old owns a 4.29 ERA and a 30:3 K:BB this season.