Iglesias struck out two batters over 1.1 perfect innings and earned a save over the Rays on Sunday.

After giving up a run in four straight appearances, Iglesias has fanned seven batters over 3.1 perfect frames in his last two games. He needed just 18 pitches to finish off Sunday's contest and pick up his 13th save in 16 chances this season. The 31-year-old righty owns a 3.86 ERA and a 50:7 K:BB.