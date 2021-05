Iglesias (2-2) struck out one in a perfect eighth inning to earn the win against Boston on Sunday.

Iglesias entered Sunday's game with the Angels trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but a Shohei Ohtani home run in the top of the ninth put the right-hander in line for the win. Iglesias now has six saves with a 5.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 14 innings this year.